Teacher faces backlash for giving extra marks to students for THIS reason

The post has garnered 16 million views, igniting significant debate among social media users.

A teacher in California is facing criticism for reportedly giving extra marks to students who refrain from taking toilet breaks during class. This unusual bathroom policy was revealed by a parent in a social media post that has garnered considerable public attention.

In a viral social media post, a mother has revealed that her daughter's math teacher has enforced a strict policy allowing only one bathroom pass per week. Students who do not use this pass are awarded extra academic credit. The mother expressed her anger, saying, "I am livid," but did not disclose her daughter's age. While she believes her concerns are valid, her daughter feels that her mother's response may be excessive, stating, "But my daughter is mad that I want to email the teacher and CC the principal. Am I wrong here?"

My daughter's math teacher has a rule that they only get one bathroom pass per week, AND, if they don't use it, they get academic extra credit. I am livid. But my daughter is mad that I want to email the teacher and CC the principal. Am I wrong here? — Seets (@MamaSitaa__) September 5, 2024

The post shared on X on September 5 has garnered 16 million views, igniting significant debate among social media users. One parent recounted a similar experience involving the same teacher, who required her daughter to hold her pee for the last 30 minutes of class.

Many users are demanding serious action against the teacher, cautioning that such policies could result in serious health issues.

This incident underscores the harsh and abusive practices that can occur in schools. In a similar incident, Abhishek Patel, a math teacher at Madhav Public School in Vatva, Ahmedabad, was captured on CCTV assaulting a student by slamming him against the wall and pulling his hair. Reports indicate that he slapped the student multiple times and knocked him to the ground. Following an order from the District Education Officer, the school has suspended Patel, and he has been arrested by Vatva police. Legal action against him is anticipated.