Teacher enacts dance steps for students performing at school function, viral video impresses Internet

The teacher got praise online for not only showing up at school's annual function but also cheering for his students in the most adorable way possible.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Teacher enacts dance steps for students performing at school function, viral video impresses Internet
screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is full of heartwarming videos that never fail to make us smile. Now, another wholesome video that has gone viral on social media shows a dance teacher assisting his students at school's annual function. The teacher got praise online for not only showing up at school's annual function but also cheering for his students in the most adorable way possible. The video which is shared on Instagram by a user named @flyerzzakil will surely make you smile. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Flyerzz Akil (@flyerzzakil)

The adorable clip shows a teacher helping his students and prompting them during their school's annual function. As the little kids dance to a catchy song, on the stage, the man makes sure that his students don't forget a step and is seen narrating dance moves to them.

Needless to say, the video quickly went viral on social media, and the comment section is replete with some pure gold comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

One user couldn’t help but let out an “aww” in the comments after watching the adorable video, “Awwww so wonderful just unbelievable. Love this dedication of a teacher. Good luck.” "This is so heartwarming!" expressed a second. "So cute, this made my day," one person wrote about how the video made her day. Another wished for every child to have such a supportive teacher, saying, "Super cute... may all the kids receive so much love from their parents.”

