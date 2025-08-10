TCS Layoffs: Fresher alleges forced resignation amid revised bench policy: 'I was forced to resign in 15 minutes'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

Mumbai to Pune in just 90 minutes: Good news for commuters, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announces new highway, check details

Can astronauts drink alcohol in Space? You can eat same food that Sunita Williams, Shubhanshu Shukla consumed in spaceship; Check full diet-chart HERE

While India working to manage 100 km/h speed, world’s second second-largest high-speed rail network has 222km/hr speed, not US, Singapore, Dubai, Japan, it is...

Hina Khan says people are hesitant to cast her after cancer diagnosis: 'I’ll have to break...'

'Arrest him again': Allu Arjun argues with airport security over ID check, netizens say 'rules are same for everyone', watch

Russian girl sings poem in Kannada with Indian friend in Bengaluru, video goes viral, netizens says, 'learn language..', WATCH

CBSE takes BIG step, set to introduce open-book exams for Class 9 starting from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies

Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; he clarifies

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC...

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Ra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeViral

VIRAL

TCS Layoffs: Fresher alleges forced resignation amid revised bench policy: 'I was forced to resign in 15 minutes'

According to the post, four other freshers also resigned under similar circumstances and were in tears. Here's all you need to know what exactly happened.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 01:31 PM IST

TCS Layoffs: Fresher alleges forced resignation amid revised bench policy: 'I was forced to resign in 15 minutes'

TRENDING NOW

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been embroiled in controversy after announcing plans to lay off 12,000 employees globally. The company's revised bench policy, which reduces the permissible period without an active client project to 35 days, has allegedly made young techies more vulnerable to exits. Reports are emerging that fresh graduates are also being asked to resign, sparking concerns about the company's workforce management practices.

Fresher claims forced resignation

A Reddit user claimed to have been forced to resign from TCS after being given an ultimatum: resign immediately or face termination with a negative release letter and no pay. "I was forced to resign a few days back," the TCS fresher wrote, alleging that HR called him in for a meeting, asked him to switch off his phone, and presented him with two options. "I would get three months' pay on resignation and no negativity in the release letter," he added.

The employee alleged that HR insisted he cite "personal reasons" for the sudden resignation, despite being assigned to an active project. "Why did they even hire me?" he recalled thinking, shocked at the urgency of the action. According to the post, four other freshers also resigned under similar circumstances and were in tears. "The HR did not even let him leave the room with those tears," it claimed.

The fresher alleged that he was given only 15 minutes to decide between resignation and termination and was not allowed to call his family. "He didn't even let me call my father," he claimed. "I chose the safer option," he said, adding that he eventually resigned under pressure. The employee also cast doubt on TCS's official layoff numbers, claiming the actual figure could be closer to 80,000—much higher than the reported 2% of the global workforce—since forced resignations were not being counted.

Also Read: TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

TCS's revised bench policy sparks concerns

The company's revised bench policy has been criticised for placing undue pressure on employees to secure projects and allowing the company to avoid recording forced resignations as layoffs. Industry experts have raised concerns about the impact of this policy on employee morale and the potential for widespread job losses.

The TCS layoffs have sparked a wider debate about the future of work in the IT sector.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback
Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI
Zak Foulkes scripts history on Test debut for New Zealand, shatters Will O'Rourke's record of...
Zak Foulkes scripts history on Test debut for New Zealand: Know more
Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive
Rajiv Rai reveals Divya Bharti would have been 'biggest superstar' | Exclusive
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi'
Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans get emotional
Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans ge
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE