TCS Layoffs: Fresher alleges forced resignation amid revised bench policy: 'I was forced to resign in 15 minutes'

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been embroiled in controversy after announcing plans to lay off 12,000 employees globally. The company's revised bench policy, which reduces the permissible period without an active client project to 35 days, has allegedly made young techies more vulnerable to exits. Reports are emerging that fresh graduates are also being asked to resign, sparking concerns about the company's workforce management practices.

Fresher claims forced resignation

A Reddit user claimed to have been forced to resign from TCS after being given an ultimatum: resign immediately or face termination with a negative release letter and no pay. "I was forced to resign a few days back," the TCS fresher wrote, alleging that HR called him in for a meeting, asked him to switch off his phone, and presented him with two options. "I would get three months' pay on resignation and no negativity in the release letter," he added.

The employee alleged that HR insisted he cite "personal reasons" for the sudden resignation, despite being assigned to an active project. "Why did they even hire me?" he recalled thinking, shocked at the urgency of the action. According to the post, four other freshers also resigned under similar circumstances and were in tears. "The HR did not even let him leave the room with those tears," it claimed.

The fresher alleged that he was given only 15 minutes to decide between resignation and termination and was not allowed to call his family. "He didn't even let me call my father," he claimed. "I chose the safer option," he said, adding that he eventually resigned under pressure. The employee also cast doubt on TCS's official layoff numbers, claiming the actual figure could be closer to 80,000—much higher than the reported 2% of the global workforce—since forced resignations were not being counted.

TCS's revised bench policy sparks concerns

The company's revised bench policy has been criticised for placing undue pressure on employees to secure projects and allowing the company to avoid recording forced resignations as layoffs. Industry experts have raised concerns about the impact of this policy on employee morale and the potential for widespread job losses.

The TCS layoffs have sparked a wider debate about the future of work in the IT sector.