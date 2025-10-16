FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say

A TCS employee's post on the subreddit 'r/IndianWorkplace' has sparked outrage, alleging that managers are denying Diwali leave approvals, sparking concerns about workplace toxicity and rigid leave policies. However, now TCS has issued official statement on this. Read here to know.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 01:25 PM IST

TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say
Representational image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has found itself at the center of a heated debate after an anonymous employee took to Reddit to express frustration over the company's Diwali leave policy. The post, which has gone viral, alleges that a manager cancelled previously approved Diwali leaves, sparking outrage among netizens.

Allegations of toxic work culture

The anonymous employee wrote, "Our so-called ‘First-Line Manager’ just dropped a bombshell in the group chat, ‘No more Diwali leave will be approved.’ This isn’t a ‘new low,’ it’s a testament to the utterly incompetent buffoons running the show."

The post also claimed that the manager constantly pressured the team and even called them when they were unwell, saying, "When she’s sick, she’s sick. If someone falls sick, then she keeps calling an individual to a level that he has to just call another team member to manage his work."

TCS denies allegations

TCS has strongly denied the allegations, terming the post "misinformation". In a statement to News18, the company said, "The post is incorrect and false."

Social media reaction

The post has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many users expressing outrage and sharing their own experiences of toxic work culture.

One user wrote, "JP Morgan made their employee work on Gandhi Jayanti, stating they will compensate for it by giving a US holiday off, also no double pay. We truly are in the generation of a different visual of slavery."

Another user said, "Christmas is an International festival, and moreover, you guys work for the western clients, so it’s obvious December is a holiday season in the west and you don’t have much work as no push and features are being implemented. You should fight with TCS to give holidays for Indian festivals."

However, not all users were sympathetic to the employee's plight. One individual stated, "You work for a client who has to get work done on Diwali. It’s not a holiday for West. The entire team can’t go on leave. If you need a leave, apply earlier."

