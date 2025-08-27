Taylor Swift engaged: Donald Trump says THIS as pop star set to marry Travis Kelce

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna vs Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Khan; they fight with Anupamaa actor for this reason, netizens react
US President Donald Trump has reacted to the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement and the response is nicer than you might be expecting. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the 79-year-old US president was told about the pop star's engagement to the American football player. Praising both Swift and Kelce, Trump reportedly said: "Well, I wish them a lot of luck." He added, "I think he's a great player, a great guy. I think she's a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck."
Trump's comments may surprise many as he has time and again lashed out at 35-year-old Swift. In a post on the Truth Social platform earlier this month, Trump had said Swift was "no longer hot." He wrote: "Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT." Trump has also previously expressed anger over Swift's support for former US Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.
Swift and Kelce have been romantically involved with each other since 2023. The singer-songwriter has been a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games ever since she started dating Kelce. On Tuesday, the couple shared several pictures on Instagram to announce their engagement. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift, the richest female singer in the world, captioned the post.