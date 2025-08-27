Taylor Swift's dazzling Rs 5 crore engagement ring might just have an India connection, here's how

The sparkling centrepiece weighs somewhere between 7 to 10 carats and is set in 18K yellow gold with hand-engraved details. What's even more exciting is that the ring might just have a connection with a southern Indian state. Read on to know how.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet on Tuesday as they announced their engagement. The 35-year-old pop queen and the NFL star posted love-filled pictures on Instagram to make it official. Since then, fans can't stop gushing over them and all the details they carry. One thing that has stood out is Swift's engagement ring. The sparkling centrepiece weighs somewhere between 7 to 10 carats and is set in 18K yellow gold with hand-engraved details. What's even more exciting is that the ring might just have a connection with a southern Indian state.

What is Taylor Swift's engagement ring's link to India?

Swift's mesmerising engagement ring has been co-designed by Kelce and New York-based jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Experts have estimated the ring to be worth around USD 550,000 or approximately Rs 4.8 crore. Speculation over the ring's connection to India arises from its diamond cut -- an old mine brilliant. This style of diamond dates back to 18th and 19th centuries. According to a report by The Juggernaut, diamonds were sourced from the Golconda region in present-day Andhra Pradesh for close to 2,000 years. Stones were extracted from riverbeds and caves along the Krishna and Godavari valleys. In fact, some of the most famed diamonds ever, including the Koh-i-Noor, were mined in India before being taken away during the British colonial rule. So, is Swift's ring really from India? Well there is a good chance but it's not written in stone!

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement?

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement after a two-year relationship on Tuesday, sending fans around the world into a frenzy. The singer-songwriter and the Kansas City Chiefs player posted a series of pictures of themselves along with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The celebrity couple have been together since July 2023 and Swift made several appearances at Kelce's games over the years.