The brothers' spirited dance and vibrant energy mesmerised the audience, turning their performance into the evening's highlight and creating an unforgettable moment for their sister.

The wedding season is in full swing, and many wedding-related videos are going viral on social media every day. Beyond the traditional dance performances of the bride and groom, videos featuring the dance moves of parents and siblings are also gaining popularity.

In one such viral video, a bride received a heartfelt gift from her two brothers during her sangeet ceremony. The duo entertained guests with an energetic dance to actor Vicky Kaushal’s hit song "Tauba Tauba," bringing joy to the celebration.

Vaibhav Khar and Vivek Khar entertained the audience with their impressive dance performance, flawlessly executing the hook steps of "Tauba Tauba" as guests cheered for them.

The video, which has already gained over 30 million views, features the caption: “POV: When sister is the bride but brothers are the main event.”

Soon after the video vent viral, along with the netizens actor Karanvir Sharma, along with other social media users, expressed admiration for Vaibhav and Vivek’s impressive dance to "Tauba Tauba."

Other users on the internet also shared their thoughts on the post, with one commenting, "Have a look. These guys are on fire," while another said, "Tauba Tauba is again in the limelight."

The song "Tauba Tauba" gained popularity shortly after its release as social media users began attempting to replicate its dance steps. Featured in the film "Bad Newz," the track stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Amy Virk, and the movie was released on July 19.