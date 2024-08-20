Twitter
Tata Power forcing to purchase company laptop worth Rs 65000, claims employee

A Tata Power employee has alleged that the company is forcing employees to buy their company-issued laptops before leaving, sparking concerns and legal questions on Reddit.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

Tata Power employee raise concern: An anonymous Tata Power employee has raised serious concerns on Reddit about a company policy that allegedly forces employees to buy back their laptops before leaving the organization. The Reddit user, known as Melodic-Trainer8508, claimed that the company is requiring him to pay ₹65,000 for the laptop issued to him for work purposes. This policy was reportedly introduced several months after he joined the company, and it was not mentioned during his hiring process.

In his post, the employee stated that he has been with Tata Power for 1.2 years and was unaware of this buyback policy until the company issued a circular about it 5-6 months ago. He expressed frustration over the company's actions, claiming that employees are being pressured to purchase the laptops, and that refusal to comply could result in the company withholding their experience certificates. The employee is seeking legal advice and has turned to Reddit users for suggestions on how to handle the situation.

In his post, the user wrote, "I need your suggestion as to what legal recourse should I take. They never mentioned anything as such while I joined this organization 1.2 years back. They issued a circular 5-6 months back stating the term and condition of the buyback. They are forcing employees left right and centre to buy the laptop they gave us to do company work, and if you deny, they refrain from giving one his experience certificate too."

The post quickly gained attention, with many Reddit users offering advice and sharing their own perspectives. One user, who identified as a lawyer, commented that a company cannot legally force an employee to purchase a laptop and suggested sending a strongly worded email to the HR department.

Another user speculated that there could be a middleman involved, suggesting that the ₹65,000 price tag might be inflated and advising the employee to escalate the issue to higher management anonymously.

A third user questioned whether the employee was directly hired by Tata Power or through a consultancy, noting that this policy seemed inconsistent with Tata's Code of Conduct.

When approached for comment by HT.com, Tata Power declined to respond, leaving the situation unresolved and raising questions about the validity of the claims made in the viral Reddit post.

 

