Watch: Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai; Tata Motors said THIS on social media row

Tata Nexon EV joined the battery of electric vehicles that have caught fire across the country over the last few months. According to reports, the Nexon, one of the most popular EVs in the country, caught fire in Mumbai's Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel). Tata Motors described the reported incident as an isolated thermal incident and said they are carrying out a detailed probe on the matter.

"A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 1 million km across the country in nearly 4 years," it said in a statement.

Tata Nexon EV is the highest selling electric car in India. Tata Motors has sold around 30,000 cars since its launch. The viral video claims the car was being slow charged at the owner's office. After driving around 5 kilometers, the owner saw flashes of warnings on the dashboard to come out of the car. "This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 1 million km across the country in nearly four years," said the company. Several EV makers, including Ola Electric, Pure EV, Jitendra EV Tech, Ather Energy and Okinawa, have launched separate probes after incidents of two wheelers catching fire emerged.

