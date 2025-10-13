Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TasteAtlas 2025: THIS is the only dessert in Top 10 Indian dishes, 3 vegetarian favourites dominate list, know which ones here...

TasteAtlas has unveiled its list of the top 10 Indian dishes for 2024–25, featuring culinary favourites like butter garlic naan, Amritsari kulcha, Hyderabadi biryani, butter chicken, and more. From street food to royal cuisine, here’s what every foodie must try across India.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 09:41 AM IST

TasteAtlas 2025: THIS is the only dessert in Top 10 Indian dishes, 3 vegetarian favourites dominate list, know which ones here...
When it comes to food, Indians across the globe are in a league of their own. From flavour-packed street food to slow-cooked classics, Indian cuisine offers something for every kind of foodie. Each region has its signature dishes, and often, its own twist on popular favourites. Whether you're dining in Delhi, snacking in Chennaior exploring eateries in Kerala, every bite feels like a discovery.

To celebrate this rich culinary diversity, TasteAtlas has released its list of the Top 10 Indian Dishes for 2024-25. From creamy curries to crispy flatbreads, here are the dishes that made the cut.

1. Butter Garlic Naan

Taking the top spot is butter garlic naan. This tandoor-cooked flatbread is soft, fluffy, and generously brushed with garlic-infused butter. It's the ultimate side to pair with hearty curries and spicy dals.

2. Amritsari Kulcha

A Punjabi street food staple, Amritsari kulcha is a stuffed flatbread filled with a spiced potato-onion mix. Baked until golden in a clay oven and served with chole and chutney, it's a vegetarian delight.

3. Parotta

Popular in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, parotta is a layered, flaky flatbread made by folding and rolling dough multiple times. It’s pan-fried until golden and typically served with meat-based gravies.

4. Butter Chicken

Also known as murgh makhani, butter chicken is a creamy, mildly spiced curry made with marinated tandoori chicken simmered in a tomato and butter-based gravy. It's a global Indian favourite, best enjoyed with naan or rice.

5. Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani

Known for its royal heritage, this biryani is slow-cooked using the dum method. It combines marinated mutton with saffron-scented basmati rice and whole spices, offering bold flavours in every bite.

6. Tandoori Chicken

Chicken marinated in yoghurt and spices is cooked in a tandoor until it's charred and smoky. Tandoori chicken is vibrant in colour, tender in texture, and usually served with lemon and mint chutney.

7. Dal Tadka

Made with yellow lentils like toor or moong dal, this dish is topped with a tempering of spices sautéed in ghee. The result is a comforting, aromatic dal perfect with rice or roti.

8. Masala Dosa

This South Indian classic is a crispy crepe filled with a spicy potato mixture. Served with coconut chutney and sambar, masala dosa is a breakfast staple across the country.

9. Chole Bhature

A North Indian favourite, chole bhature combines spicy chickpea curry with deep-fried bread. Soft, fluffy bhature and rich, tangy chole make it a go-to festive meal or indulgent brunch.

10. Phirni

The only dessert on the list, phirni is a creamy rice pudding made with ground rice and milk, flavoured with cardamom or saffron. Traditionally served chilled in clay pots, it's a festive treat.

India’s culinary landscape is as diverse as its culture. Each of these dishes represents the soul of its region and the passion of the people who make it. Whether you're a long-time food lover or a curious first-timer, these top 10 dishes are a great way to taste the best of India.

