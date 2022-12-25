Search icon
Taste Atlas ranks India as fifth country for best cuisine; dishes included butter chicken, masala dosa

Based on audience votes for ingredients, meals, and beverages, India is ranked fifth among the world's top cuisines for 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

In India, a love of food unites the nation's many communities and beliefs. Food is an integral aspect of Indian culture. Food is intersectional, which means that individuals living across the length and breadth of the country frequently like trying out recipes and specialities from other states and corners. Local and regional cuisines are popular, but people also enjoy trying out foods from other states and regions.

Due to its ubiquity, the name "Indian cuisine," which encompasses all of its complexities and spices, is even recognised internationally.

India is listed as having the fifth-best cuisine in the world for 2022 by Taste Atlas Awards, which bases its placement on consumer preferences for ingredients, dishes, and beverages. While Italy now holds the top rank, Greece is a close second, followed by Spain and Japan.

India earned a score of 4.54 on Taste Atlas, and among the 411 dishes it produced, some of its best dishes include roti, naan, chutney, butter garlic naan, keema, tandoori, shahi paneer, paneer tikka, malai kofta, butter chicken, paratha, rasgulla, puri, masala dosa, Kaju katli. 

(Also Read: Here’s a list of food items to improve eyesight during winters)

Chai masala, lassi, mango lassi, gin and tonic, sweet lassi, South Indian coffee, Assam tea, gajar ka doodh, thandai, and haldi doodh are some of the best-rated Indian beverages.

Samosa, panipuri, papadum, pakora, papri chaat, medu vada, aloo tikki, dhokla, murukku, dabeli, and other snacks are also included.

The list also includes 450 additional restaurants, like Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), and Comorin (Gurugram), as some of the top places to experience Indian food.

