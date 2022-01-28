Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul lip-sync to 'Jana Gana Mana', leave netizens emotional - WATCH viral video

While India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, Kili Paul along with Neema Paul made another special reel that won the hearts of Indians across the globe. The Tanzanian siblings have gained massive traction from the Indian audience for their dance and lip-sync over Bollywood and viral songs.

However, this new reel was different and unique from their previous content since it is about India's National Anthem - 'Jana Gana Mana'. On the occasion of Republic Day, the siblings decided to make a video of them lip-syncing to the national anthem to show their admiration towards the country.

In the video, both siblings are seen standing in an attention position with their hands on their chest, singing the national anthem of India and wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day. The captioned the video, "Happy Republic day India, JAI HIND."

Take a look at the video:



The video has gained massive popularity after being shared and many Indians are appreciating this act of respect towards their country.

Many users have thanked the duo for showing respect to India while others feel grateful for the Tanzanian siblings.

For the unversed, Kili Paul went viral for lip-syncing the famous, 'Raataan Lambiyan' from Shershah with Neema Paul. He recently also lip-synced to 'Oo Antava' from the file Pushpa that has taken the country by storm.