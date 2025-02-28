In Tanmay Bhat’s recent video, a fan asked in the comments why he wasn’t ‘taking a stand’ for Samay.

The social media personalities have kept a low profile ever since Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina got into legal issues after their India's Got Latent episode landed in legal trouble. They provided reassuring support for the ongoing investigation. Tanmay Bhat, a popular comedian, shared a video on YouTube and broke his silence on not ‘taking a stand’ for Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina.

In the video, Tanmay addressed a fan’s comment, “How come these people are not taking a stand for everything that’s happening?" Rohan Joshi, who was also part of the video, responded, “We are literally here doing our job. What more stand do you need?"

In the same video, the comedian Kaustubh said, "Aapko bol rahe hain." Aap the godfather of Uske (Samay)... to which Piyush Sharma added, “They are expecting ki Tanmay bolega ki ‘Bete se pehle baap ke through jaana hoga.’” The exchange left the panel in splits.

Ranveer reportedly told Cyber Cell that he attended India's Got Latent because he is friends with host Samay Raina. Additionally, he didn’t charge money for his appearance. He also shared that YouTubers maintain friendly ties and keep going on each other’s shows.

A few weeks ago, there were reports of Ranveer not cooperating with the cops. In an official statement, he clarified, “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about my parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.”