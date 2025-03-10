Robbers stole jewellery worth Rs 25 crore from a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Ara, leading to a police encounter injuring two criminals.

In a shocking incident, a group of armed robbers stormed a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Ara, Bihar, and stole jewellery worth a staggering Rs 25 crore. The robbery, which took place on Monday morning, was captured on CCTV cameras, showing the robbers holding both staff and customers at gunpoint. The situation escalated further when two of the robbers were injured in an encounter with the police while trying to escape.

The Robbery Unfolds

The incident occurred shortly after the showroom opened at 10:30 am. Five to six men, their faces hidden with masks and helmets, forced their way into the store. The CCTV footage shows the robbers, armed and dangerous, instructing the customers and staff to line up and keep their hands raised.

The robbers wasted no time and began loading jewellery from showcase boxes into bags. One of the staff members, unaware of the robbery, casually walked into the room, only to be violently grabbed and repeatedly hit by two of the criminals. Even the showroom's security guard was not spared. His gun was taken away, and he, too, was held at gunpoint.

Delayed Police Response

The showroom staff acted quickly, hiding in a safe spot and calling the police. Despite being told that help would arrive in 30 minutes, the staff claimed the police did not show up on time. According to Simran, a staff member, they made 25 to 30 calls to the police, but by then, the robbers had already escaped with the loot. Notably, the nearest police station is only about 600 metres away from the showroom.

Kumar Mrityunjay, the store manager, confirmed that jewellery worth Rs 25 crore was stolen. He added that efforts were underway to determine how much cash was also taken.

Police Encounter and Investigation

The robbers' escape did not go unchallenged. Later, two of the accused were involved in an encounter with the police near Ara, resulting in injuries to the criminals. Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj stated that efforts were being made to identify the culprits using the CCTV footage.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident thoroughly. SP Raj assured that the authorities are working diligently to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Conclusion

The robbery at the Tanishq showroom has raised serious concerns about security and police response times. With a significant amount of jewellery stolen and the robbers still at large, the incident has left the local community shaken. The Special Investigation Team's findings will be crucial in ensuring that such incidents do not happen again and that those responsible are held accountable.