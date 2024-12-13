Gukesh Dommaraju, at 18, became the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion, sparking a state rivalry.

Gukesh Dommaraju, an 18-year-old chess prodigy, made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion. His remarkable win has not only made headlines worldwide but also ignited a credit war between the Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra Pradesh: The Rivalry

The debate began when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Gukesh on social media, declaring the victory as a testament to Chennai's title as the “Global Chess Capital.” Stalin shared a picture of himself awarding Gukesh a gold medal and announced a ₹5 crore cash reward for his achievement.

However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded with his own congratulatory message, calling Gukesh “our very own Telugu boy.” He praised the young Grandmaster’s historic victory in Singapore and emphasized his Telugu heritage.

Chess Champions and Shared Histories

Both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have a history of producing renowned chess players. Andhra Pradesh is home to chess stars like Koneru Humpy, Pentala Harikrishna, and Harika Dronavalli, while Tamil Nadu has produced icons like Viswanathan Anand and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Gukesh, born in Chennai, is of Telugu descent. His parents, medical professionals, have strong ties to the Telugu-speaking region, which has added to the debate over his identity. While Tamil Nadu claims credit for its financial support and chess culture, some argue that Gukesh's ancestry ties him more closely to Andhra Pradesh.

Gukesh’s Historic Achievement

Born in 2006, Gukesh started playing chess at seven and became a Grandmaster by 12. Last year, he surpassed chess legend Viswanathan Anand to become India’s top-ranked player. In Singapore, he defeated China’s Ding Liren after 14 intense days, breaking Russian legend Garry Kasparov’s record to become the youngest world champion in chess history.

Gukesh expressed his joy, calling the victory the realization of a dream he had nurtured for over a decade. His achievement is being celebrated across India, even as the debate over his identity continues.