Tamil Nadu man pays for dream bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh using Re 1 coins, pics go viral

A resident from Tamil Nadu has recently bought his dream bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh, after saving for years. But that is not why people across the internet are applauding him.

In a world that is gradually moving towards digitisation, the 29-yar-old man – V Boopathi used coins to pay the entire amount for his dream bike Bajaj Dominar. Surprisingly, Boopathi bought the bike by adding 1-rupee coins daily for 3 years.

You might be shocked to know that it took the dealership about 10 hours to count all the 1-rupee coins that Boopathi bought to buy the bike.

Boopathi is a YouTuber from Salem and also works as a computer operator in a private firm. He started to save for the Bajaj Dominar 400 ever since he enquired about its price a couple of years ago. As per reports, Boopathi saved the money from his YouTube earnings. Later, he went to temples, hotels, and other places to exchange his currency notes for 1-rupee coins.

The story is V Boopathi is now going viral as people are in awe of the man’s shear dedication and hard work that helped him to buy his dream bike.

