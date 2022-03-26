Headlines

Tamil Nadu forest staff rescues elephant stuck in swamp – WATCH viral video

While the elephant is still juggling amidst the swamp, the rescuers can be heard calling each other to coordinate the rescue operation in Tamil Nadu

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 26, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

While forest animals are capable enough to handle most trouble, they sometimes land into situations where they are helpless. Recently, an elephant in Tamil Nadu got stuck in a swamp in the forests of Gudalur, Nigiris.

The 25-year-old elephant was apparently stuck in a swamp but couldn’t get out of it. It was only because the Tamil Nadu Forest department staff worked tirelessly that the elephant was rescued out of its plight.

 The video, shared by the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests in Tamil Nadu – Supriya Sahu, shows forest staff trying to pull the elephant with a rope.

The elephant in the video can be seen desperately holding on to the rope to help the rescuers to assist her. The rescuers make generous efforts to bring her dry land.

While the animal is still juggling amidst the swamp, the rescuers can be heard calling each other to coordinate the rescue operation.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Supriya Sahu praised the elephant for showing remarkable fighting spirit through the whole rescue operation.

Watch the video here:

The now-viral video has already garnered over 16.1k views on Twitter. Viewers continue to praise the efforts of the Forest Department and the animal’s fighting spirit.

A Twitter user wrote, “Kudos to the staff of the Forest Department to help save this elephant. Every elephant’s life is so crucial for us”. Another one said, “Unfortunately we are losing a lot of them for many reasons and many are killed callously. SAVE THE ELEPHANTS.”

Another Twitter user said that this generous act by the forest personnel has reinforced his belief in ‘humanity’.

Supriya also shared an image of the team behind the rescue operation to laud their efforts.

Here is a picture of the brave hearts:

