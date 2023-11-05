Tamil Nadu estate owner spreads Diwali joy: gifts bikes and LCD TVs to employees

Nilgiris estate owner, P. Sivakumar, has brightened Diwali for his employees by gifting them motorcycles, LCD TVs, and cash bonuses.

In a heartwarming display of gratitude and generosity, P. Sivakumar, an estate owner in the scenic Nilgiris region, has brought extra joy to Diwali for his employees. The New Indian Express reports that Sivakumar, owner of a sprawling 315-acre estate near Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu, has chosen to honor his dedicated workforce with an array of thoughtful gifts and surprises ahead of the forthcoming Diwali festival.

Sivakumar's journey to success began with just 60 acres of land, but today, he stands as the proud custodian of a magnificent estate that encompasses 190 acres of tea gardens, along with captivating flower and vegetable gardens. Over the past two decades, his estate has provided livelihoods to hundreds of diligent workers, with the current workforce tallying 627 employees.

To express his deep appreciation for their tireless efforts, Sivakumar went above and beyond by gifting 15 key employees, including the manager, supervisor, storekeeper, cashier, field staff, and drivers, with motorcycles valued at over Rs 2 lakh each. In addition to this, other members of the workforce received the gift of LCD television sets or an 18% bonus, making their Diwali celebrations even more memorable.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Sivakumar shared his motivation behind this generous act, saying, "Employees have contributed significantly to my growth. After previously gifting them electronic appliances, I wanted to provide bikes to some workers and purchased them last Sunday."

However, Sivakumar's benevolence doesn't stop at seasonal gifts. According to the report, when employees expressed their desire to enroll their children in English-medium schools, Sivakumar stepped in by appointing two teachers at the Nedugula panchayat primary school near the estate. Remarkably, he has been covering their salaries from his own pocket for the past three years. Furthermore, he operates a dispensary where his workers can access essential medicines at no cost.

In a world often characterized by self-interest, Sivakumar's acts of kindness and generosity serve as a heartwarming reminder of the positive impact one person can make in the lives of many.