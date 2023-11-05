Headlines

‘India not weak, can eliminate those who…’: Rajnath Singh’s bold statement, attack on INDIA bloc

Bridging Continents Through Code: Sushant Mimani's journey from India to US

Virat Kohli’s birthday: Know net worth, IPL salary, houses, car collection, lifestyle; all details inside

Tamil Nadu estate owner spreads Diwali joy: gifts bikes and LCD TVs to employees

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia beat England by 33 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes record-equalling 49th ODI ton

‘India not weak, can eliminate those who…’: Rajnath Singh’s bold statement, attack on INDIA bloc

Bridging Continents Through Code: Sushant Mimani's journey from India to US

8 best performances of Tabu

9 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired us with inspirational messages

Jawan, Aarya Season 3: Must-watch latest OTT releases streaming this week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos spark patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya, netizens say 'she still has...'

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

HomeViral

Viral

Tamil Nadu estate owner spreads Diwali joy: Gifts bikes and LCD TVs to employees

Nilgiris estate owner, P. Sivakumar, has brightened Diwali for his employees by gifting them motorcycles, LCD TVs, and cash bonuses.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartwarming display of gratitude and generosity, P. Sivakumar, an estate owner in the scenic Nilgiris region, has brought extra joy to Diwali for his employees. The New Indian Express reports that Sivakumar, owner of a sprawling 315-acre estate near Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu, has chosen to honor his dedicated workforce with an array of thoughtful gifts and surprises ahead of the forthcoming Diwali festival.

Sivakumar's journey to success began with just 60 acres of land, but today, he stands as the proud custodian of a magnificent estate that encompasses 190 acres of tea gardens, along with captivating flower and vegetable gardens. Over the past two decades, his estate has provided livelihoods to hundreds of diligent workers, with the current workforce tallying 627 employees.

To express his deep appreciation for their tireless efforts, Sivakumar went above and beyond by gifting 15 key employees, including the manager, supervisor, storekeeper, cashier, field staff, and drivers, with motorcycles valued at over Rs 2 lakh each. In addition to this, other members of the workforce received the gift of LCD television sets or an 18% bonus, making their Diwali celebrations even more memorable.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Sivakumar shared his motivation behind this generous act, saying, "Employees have contributed significantly to my growth. After previously gifting them electronic appliances, I wanted to provide bikes to some workers and purchased them last Sunday."

However, Sivakumar's benevolence doesn't stop at seasonal gifts. According to the report, when employees expressed their desire to enroll their children in English-medium schools, Sivakumar stepped in by appointing two teachers at the Nedugula panchayat primary school near the estate. Remarkably, he has been covering their salaries from his own pocket for the past three years. Furthermore, he operates a dispensary where his workers can access essential medicines at no cost.

In a world often characterized by self-interest, Sivakumar's acts of kindness and generosity serve as a heartwarming reminder of the positive impact one person can make in the lives of many.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Pollution: N95 or cloth? Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants?

IND vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Delhi-NCR earthquake starts meme fest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE