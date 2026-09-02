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Tamil Nadu CM's movie moment: Vijay gifts expensive Christian Dior sunglasses to poor woman| Watch Video

Vijay spent around 15 minutes interacting with residents and also distributed dhotis and sarees to the host family.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM's movie moment: Vijay gifts expensive Christian Dior sunglasses to poor woman| Watch Video
Tamil Nadu CM's movie moment: Vijay gifts expensive Christian Dior sunglasses to poor woman| Watch Video (Source: X/PTI)
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In a rather cinematic moment, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay offered an elderly woman his Christian Dior sunglasses worth Rs 40,000 as a gift during his Salem visit. During the visit, Vijay made an unscheduled stop near Mettur Dam, where he gave a woman named Chellam his Christian Dior sunglasses. Chellam said the surprise gift made her feel ‘like she had won a fortune’. 

Vijay gifts his Christian Dior sunglasses to elderly woman 

Vijay was returning after opening the Mettur Dam gates, releasing Cauvery water for Samba cultivation and drinking needs across the delta. Midway, he made an unscheduled stop near Mettur Dam, where he met farm workers. There he met a woman named Chellam, to whom he gifted his Christian Dior sunglasses. Delighted by the unexpected interaction, Chellam said the surprise gift made her feel ‘like she had won a fortune’. She wore his glasses while walking beside him as the camera captured the heartwarming moment. 

Chellam revealed that Vijay asked whether she had eaten and enquired about her well-being before gifting her the sunglasses he was wearing.

The Chief Minister made a surprise visit to the residence of delta farmer P Ramasamy in Chinnakavoor village near Mettur. Vijay spent around 15 minutes interacting with residents and also distributed dhotis and sarees to the host family. 

Vijay Govt to shift Legislative Assembly and Secretariat?

Meanwhile, CM Vijay is likely to announce the state government's plan to shift the Legislative Assembly and Secretariat out of the historic Fort St George campus today. According to government sources, the announcement is expected to be made during the ongoing Assembly session, with the state government examining options for relocating the Assembly and Secretariat to a new integrated complex. According to government sources, four locations are currently under consideration for construction of the proposed Secretariat complex. These include Pattinapakkam, Nandambakkam, Koyambedu and the Highways Department office premises in Guindy, as reported by ANI.

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