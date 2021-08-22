Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hits the gym, video goes viral - Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has become a social media star after a video of him working out in the gym went viral on the internet. DMK chief MK Stalin, 68, was seen flexing muscles, giving several fitness goals to netizens.

MK Stalin, who had a resounding victory in the April-May assembly elections, is seen doing exercises at the gym, the video was shared by the State Deputy Secretary of DMK and was retweeted by Stalin's party member. The video has gona viral on Twitter with more than 2,300 likes in 24 hours.

See the video here:

This comes after reports said that the Tamil Nadu CM was seen cycling along the East Coast Road, which goes to Mamallapuram, a few days ago. He was seen taking selfies with locals, as he also had a cup of tea one of the roadside stalls.“ Prevention is better than cure,” he was quoted as saying. According to reports, he covered a distance of 24km between MGM Dizzee World and Mamallapuram.

MK Stalin, in an interview done in February, had mentioned that Yoga is part of his daily routine.

CM Stalin-led DMK government, earlier in August, had launched a healthcare scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam to provide healthcare services at the doorsteps to people in Krishnagiri district’s Hosur.