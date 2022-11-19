Talking dog says 'hello' to owner in this adorable viral video, internet loves it

Screengrab

New Delhi: Animals, particularly dogs with their wagging tails and adorable little eyes, can be excellent stress relievers. They are known for uplifting people's spirits and making them smile. This Instagram video has the same potential to affect you. It features an extremely talented dog saying "hello" in her trademark style.

The clip is shared on Instagram by user named WeRateDogs and it opens with with two dogs walking around with their tails wagging. Their human companion says 'Lorna' as the video progresses. When she heard her name, the dog reacted and even said 'hello' to the human. "This is Lorna. She had us at hello. Literally. 12/10," reads the video caption.

Along with collecting ‘awwws’, the short clip has received over 500k views on the meta-owned platform. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable doggo for its unique talent. “The sweetest hello in the history of hellos.,” wrote a user. “Someone: How many times did you watch this clip? Me: Yes” posted another. “The ratings system here is ridiculous, she's unquestionably a 17/10.,” commented a third. “I have now watched this approximately 3535754 times. As has my dog.,” shared a fourth. “How many times is too many times to watch this video? Asking for a friend,” expressed a fifth.