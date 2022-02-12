Talented dog does yoga with owner, video goes viral - WATCH

Videos of cute pets have gone viral for multiple reasons, many times. But this viral video’s special for a different reason, a therapy dog named Magnus can be seen doing yoga with his owner in the video.

Magnus as a social media personality has a huge following on TikTok as well as Instagram. The aforementioned video of him doing yoga has over 1 million views.

He can be seen following each one of his owner’s steps while they do yoga together.

“We include Magnus in EVERY aspect of our lives; including working out. We call this “Doga”. It’s amazing to see how Magnus can link together the different skills I have taught him to master completely new abilities (sic),” the caption to the viral video reads.