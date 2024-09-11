'Taken without...': Vinesh Phogat's shocking revelation on her pic with PT Usha at Paris Olympics

There I was, helpless on a hospital bed, and suddenly, this photo appears on social media as if everything was fine. It felt like a betrayal," Vinesh told a local news channel

The wrestling star, who missed out on competing in the 50 kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics due to a weight mishap, has now launched a fiery accusation against Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha.

In a shocking revelation, Vinesh claims that while she was in one of the most vulnerable moments of her life, PT Usha visited her but offered no real support. Instead, a photo was taken of the two in the hospital, which quickly made its way to social media. According to Vinesh, the photograph was taken without her consent, adding to the emotional turmoil she was already going through.

"I was already dealing with the shock of being disqualified by 100 grams. There I was, helpless on a hospital bed, and suddenly, this photo appears on social media as if everything was fine. It felt like a betrayal," Vinesh told a local news channel. Her words stung even more as she emphasised that the photo served no purpose other than to "show support" publicly, but in reality, she received little assistance.

The emotional toll on Vinesh became unbearable. Days later, CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) rejected her appeal to participate in the Olympics. A disheartened Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling, leaving fans devastated and raising questions about how Indian athletes are treated at their most vulnerable.