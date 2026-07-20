'Take time to visit Jantar Mantar': Man urges fellow flyers to join protest, offers stay and transport

One of the videos being shared on social media amid the CJP protest shows one of the passengers aboard an Indigo flight urging fellow passengers to show support to the Jantar Mantar protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has taken a massive turn as the protestors have been heading towards the parliament. This March has come at a crucial time when the Parliament's monsoon session started today. As videos of the protest have been widely circulated on social media, one of the clips have caught attention of users.

Man urges passengers to join protest

The video shows one of the passengers aboard an Indigo flight urging fellow passengers to show support to the Jantar Mantar protest.

The video that has been shared on Instagram, shows the man, standing in the aisle, thanking those travelling to Delhi for the peaceful protest while urging others to visit Jantar Mantar if they could manage some time.

Many viewers lauded his confidence and willingness to speak amid many passengers. The video was shared by Instagram user Akshay Sonawane.

The video shows the man addressing fellow passengers. He can be heard saying, "Hello everyone, may I have your attention, please? I just want to thank everyone who is coming to Delhi for the peaceful protest. I also want to let you know that if you need any kind of support, I have some friends on the plane as well, so please don't hesitate to reach out to us for moral support. If you need help with accommodation or transportation, or if you are simply visiting Delhi, I would really appreciate it if you could take some time to visit Jantar Mantar for the peaceful protest and support our country as well. Thank you so much. Jai Hind."

The text displayed on the video reads, "There is no social anxiety when you're speaking for your country."

Social media reactions

The video amazed many viewers who reacted in his support. While they left comments praising the man's gesture and his confidence, what caught their attention was his honest appeal for peaceful participation.

One user wrote, "More power to you." Another said, "Bravo!" Impressed by his honest style, a user commented, "Respect, bro. Prayers and support. Hope Delhi treats you well."

"So proud of you," another user wrote.

CJP protest

As the Cockroach Janata Party protests against Centre intensified on Monday, party founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention.

Meanwhile, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka left to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday, as party activists and supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar to press their demands for examination reforms.