A model in Taiwan has died after she was given a "milk injection" by a doctor known as the "Godfather of Liposuction." Cai Yuxin, a car show model said to be in her 30s, had desperately been seeking treatment for her chronic insomnia. Cai sought sleep therapy last month at the recommendation of a friend and underwent medical procedure at Fairy Clinic in the Taiwanese capital Taipei, according to a report by The South China Morning Post.

Doctor left after giving injection

Cai was given a short-acting intravenous anaesthetic called propofol -- commonly used for sedation in clinical settings. Wu Shaohu, the clinic director and a renowned cosmetic doctor in the region, administered the injection. However, the doctor left the room soon after, with only a male assistant in charge of the treatment. A possible error in the procedure led to a high dose of the anaesthetic being given to Cai within a short span of time, causing the model to suffer a cardiac and respiratory arrest. The assistant panicked and contacted Wu, who guided him through a video call to perform CPR procedure on Cai as he rushed back to the clinic.

Stayed in coma for weeks

By the time Dr. Wu arrived at the clinic, Cai had stopped breathing and her heart was no longer pumping blood. She was then rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment, where she remained in a coma for 18 days. After she showed no signs of revival, Cai's family made the heart-rending decision to withdraw her life support.

Authorities launch probe

Authorities in Taiwan have launched an investigation into potential charges of causing serious injuries due to negligence and violating a key medical legislation. The tragic incident has led to an outpouring of tributes for Cai on social media, where she had reportedly tens of thousands of followers and was often compared to Lin Chi-ling, a famous Taiwanese actress, for resembling her.