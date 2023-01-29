Taiwanese group epic dance moves to Kala Chashma at wedding takes internet by storm, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's starrer Kala Chashma has gone crazy viral on social media as people from across the world are tempted to fall on the ground and raise their torsos to show some sassy dance moves. Keeping up with the trend, this Taiwanese group also gave a dance performance on the peppy track at a wedding and set the internet on fire with their latke jhatke. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by user named @ulzzang.mr and it has amassed a whopping 2.6 million views.

In the now-viral video, a group of men can be seen dancing to the catchy beats of 'Kala Chashma' in the wedding hall. A blue-clad woman then moves in between them and begins grooving splendidly with them. We are sure that their groovy dance moves to the peppy track are enough to make one's day brighter.

Since being shared on January 7, the video has been viewed over 2.6 million times. While many posted heart and fire emoticons in the comments section, others praised the epic dance moves of the group.

"They're enjoying without even knowing the language......... well that's us while listening to kpop we don't know what they're saying but we still enjoy and dance," commented an individual. "Bollywood song always carry Indian culture everywhere ," wrote another. "They aren't Indians but got lots of happiness after watching this much love for India from other countries Lots of love from India," posted a third with heart emoticons.