In a bizarre incident, a man in Taiwan stole the ashes of his former girlfriend's deceased father and used it to threaten her to get back together with him.

The man, a 57-year-old chicken farmer surnamed Lv, had been in a relationship with a 48-year-old woman surnamed Tang for 15 years until their breakup, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Breakup

Tang had called it quits with Lv in 2023 as she did not see a future with him due to his growing financial struggles and heavy reliance on his family. She had also cut off all contact with him.

However, Lv, unable to come to terms with the separation, threatened his ex-partner repeatedly over the next two years.

In May 2023, he began visiting the cemetery where the ashes of Tang's father were kept, with the intention to steal them as a tactic to pressure her to give their relationship another shot.

'You'll never see your father again'

By August 2023, Lv had stolen the urn in which the ashes were stored.

Roughly four months later, he went to Tang's house and placed her father's portrait outside. At the time, she wasn't aware that the urn was missing and ignored the threat.

It was in February 2024 -- just before Valentine's Day -- that Tang received a threatening letter from Lv. It included pictures of the stolen urn and a message saying she would "never see her father again" if she did not return to him.

Tang then reported the matter to the police.

Tang recently received ashes back

During investigation, the police inspected the cemetery and found out that the compartment holding the urn had been broken into and the ashes were gone.

Lv was already imprisoned for unrelated charges of fraud and money laundering. While he denied stealing the urn during police questioning, surveillance footage led officials to believe that it was hidden near his chicken farm.

Finally, on March 28, police recovered the urn and returned it to Tang.

Lv now faces additional charges of stealing, damaging funerary items, and criminal intimidation.