Taambdi Chaamdi: Mrunal Thakur, Rohit Sharma, other celebrities groove to viral Marathi track, social media reacts

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Madhya Pradesh: Two held in connection with assault against Army officers, their female friends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Seven richest politicians in India 

Seven richest politicians in India 

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

HomeViral

Viral

Taambdi Chaamdi: Mrunal Thakur, Rohit Sharma, other celebrities groove to viral Marathi track, social media reacts

The now-viral song is composed by DJ Cretex and Shreyas which talks about the beauty of brown skin.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Taambdi Chaamdi: Mrunal Thakur, Rohit Sharma, other celebrities groove to viral Marathi track, social media reacts
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The song “Tambdi Chamdi” is trending wildly on social media right now. Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur was recently seen grooving to this popular Marathi track. Not only her, even star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma could not stop himself from making a reel on this catchy song.

In the video, Mrunal in seen having a fun time with friend while vibing to Tambdi Chamd.

Rohit Sharma shared a video on Instagram in which Tambdi Chamdi was playing in the background.

Sharma captioned the video, “99% workout and then 1% fun.” In the video he can be seen working out at the gym, and having fun.

Fans have showered praise on his post, garnering over 900,000 likes and a plethora of comments within a mere 2-hour span.

The song is composed by DJ Cretex and Shreyas which talks about the beauty of brown skin and is fast becoming influencers’ favourite. Many people have created and shared various reels featuring this song.

Famous Bollywood singer Ila Arun’s daughter Ishitta Arun also posted a reel vibing on this song.

How socail media is reacting?

A uer said, “Even if you don’t understand Marathi, this song is a vibe”.

Another said, “If we can’t vibe on Tambdi Chamdi LIKE THIS, then we AREN’T friends”.

Meanwhile, during and interview with Indian Express Sagvekar talked about the inspiration behind it, saying he “used to step out of the house and sun rays would pierce through skin and make me all sweaty by the time I reached the studio. I saw how the sun rays would make my brown skin shine, that’s where Taambdi Chaamdi gets its hook from.”

He added, the song tells the story of a middle-class Marathi boy who stops in the middle of his commute to sprinkle water on his face in an attempt to feel better.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

India's original Ghazal King, musical genius who inspired Jagjit Singh, was allegedly poisoned at age 14 by his own...

This is India's shortest expressway, has 34 toll booths on 29 km road, it connects...

This is India's shortest expressway, has 34 toll booths on 29 km road, it connects...

Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

Weather report: Orange alert for Delhi-NCR, know IMD predictions for Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement