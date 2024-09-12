Taambdi Chaamdi: Mrunal Thakur, Rohit Sharma, other celebrities groove to viral Marathi track, social media reacts

The now-viral song is composed by DJ Cretex and Shreyas which talks about the beauty of brown skin.

The song “Tambdi Chamdi” is trending wildly on social media right now. Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur was recently seen grooving to this popular Marathi track. Not only her, even star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma could not stop himself from making a reel on this catchy song.

In the video, Mrunal in seen having a fun time with friend while vibing to Tambdi Chamd.

Rohit Sharma shared a video on Instagram in which Tambdi Chamdi was playing in the background.

Sharma captioned the video, “99% workout and then 1% fun.” In the video he can be seen working out at the gym, and having fun.

Fans have showered praise on his post, garnering over 900,000 likes and a plethora of comments within a mere 2-hour span.

Famous Bollywood singer Ila Arun’s daughter Ishitta Arun also posted a reel vibing on this song.

How socail media is reacting?

A uer said, “Even if you don’t understand Marathi, this song is a vibe”.

Another said, “If we can’t vibe on Tambdi Chamdi LIKE THIS, then we AREN’T friends”.

Meanwhile, during and interview with Indian Express Sagvekar talked about the inspiration behind it, saying he “used to step out of the house and sun rays would pierce through skin and make me all sweaty by the time I reached the studio. I saw how the sun rays would make my brown skin shine, that’s where Taambdi Chaamdi gets its hook from.”

He added, the song tells the story of a middle-class Marathi boy who stops in the middle of his commute to sprinkle water on his face in an attempt to feel better.