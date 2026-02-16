FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Mohsin Naqvi got embarrased? PCB chief leaves stadium early as Pakistan collapsed against India; watch

'Men in Blue', India cricket team led by captain Surya Kumar Yadav secured a massive win over Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo Sri Lanka on Sunday. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's exited early from the match ha sgone viral due to the embarrassing performance of Pakistan against India.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 11:38 AM IST

'Men in Blue', India cricket team led by captain Surya Kumar Yadav secured a massive win over Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo Sri Lanka on Sunday. As the second innings began, with Pakistan chasing 176 runs against India, early wickets made it impossible for Pakistan to recover all thanks to India's strong bowling line-up. However,  what caught everyone's attention was PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's early exit from the match between overs even without informing anyone due to the embarrassing performance of Pakistani cricket team.

Pakistan minister, PCB chief Naqvi was caught leaving the stadium in a black car, way before the match ended. His early exit from the stadium is came as Pakistan's back-to-back fall of wickets. However, the actual reason of him leaving early remains unknown.

Pakistan's collapse against India

Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss, and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam and Rinku did the job of finishing the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

 

