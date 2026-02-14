FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
T20 World Cup 2026: Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium ahead of IND vs PAK match, watch

The viral video shows ground staff rescuing the massive snake from the ground, reportedly near the Pakistan team's dugout.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 10:53 PM IST

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a massive snake being caught from inside the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The video is being widely shared a day before the high-intensity India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place at the same venue.

Snake spotted near Pakistan dugout

The viral video shows ground staff rescuing the massive snake from the ground, reportedly near the Pakistan team's dugout. The video was shared on social media with the caption, "A snake was spotted in Pakistan's dugout during a practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match."

The internet user claims that the snake was found near the Pakistan's dugout, where the Pakistani cricketers will be seated during the clash against India on Sunday (February 15).

Video sparks concern among fans

The video is going viral on social media, however, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. The exact time and date of the incident are not known yet. The viral video shows that the ground staff is holding a massive green-coloured snake by its tail and trying to put it inside a plastic bag to move it out of the stadium, where thousands of fans are also expected to visit to support their teams in the most-anticipated match of the tournament.

The ground staff picks up the snake and manages to put it inside the plastic garbage bag, after which they quickly close the bag from the top using string and rescue the snake. The alertness and quick action from the ground staff averted a major mishap, which could have occurred on the match-day. The incident has sparked concern among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the high-stakes match between India and Pakistan.

