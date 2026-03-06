T20 WC Semi-final: MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration at 'false wicket' goes viral, fans say, 'Even captain cool...'; Watch

A super cute moment from the match is going viral on social media. India's OG 'cool captain' MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, were present at the VIP box to support Team India, and the cameras were focused on them to capture their every reaction on the high stake match.

The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India vs England was a major thriller, which kept fans on thier toes! Celebrities from Ambani family to cricket superstars Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni arrived at Wankhde Stadium in Mumbai to watch India making a solid entry into the finals, as Men in Blue won the match by 7 runs. However, a super cute moment from the match is going viral on social media. India's OG 'cool captain' MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, were present at the VIP box to support Team India, and the cameras were focused on them to capture their every reaction on the high stake match. In one such reaction, Sakshi started dancing when Jasprit Bumrah caught a ball, as she thought it was out! But it was not, and MS Dhoni calmy told her to sit down ('baith jaao, out nahi hai'). This went viral on social media and netizens couldn't stop talking about this sweet moment of the couple.

Here's what's the viral clip shows

A short clip which is going viral on social media, is a moment when both MS Dhoni and Sakshi were so invested in the match as it was getting tensed, with Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran at the crease, stretching the runs almost taking England near the win line. It was the 18th over, and ball was handed over to India's boom boom Jasprit Bumrah. While India had posted a formidable 253/7 on the scoreboard, Bethel at 94 runs and Curran at 14 runs, the run chase of this massive total was pretty achievable. However, Bumrah's 18th over came as a gamechanger, while he did not secured a wicket, he kept both batsmen silent with giving no chance to secure boundaries.

In his over, Bumrah caught a one-bounce ball of Sam Curran, Sakshi Dhoni became so excited that she started dancing, as she thought it was out. Later, MS Dhoni calmed her down and said that 'baith jaao, out nahi hai', while laughing.

Watch:

Here's what fans are saying

Reacting to this cute and sweet moment, one fan said, 'This is cute, she is innocent.' While another netizen said, 'Even captain cool has to cool down his wifey.'