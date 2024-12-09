Videos circulating on social media show the rebels uncovering a vast collection of luxury cars reportedly belonging to Assad

In a dramatic turn of events, Islamist rebel forces in Syria stormed the presidential palace of former President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday, hours after he reportedly fled to Russia. Videos circulating on social media show the rebels uncovering a vast collection of luxury cars reportedly belonging to Assad. The high-end fleet includes Ferraris, Bugattis, Aston Martins, Rolls-Royces, and other expensive vehicles, estimated to be worth millions of pounds.

The footage reveals a sprawling garage filled with these exotic cars, leaving many viewers stunned.

The Car Collection of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Presidential Palace in Damascus. pic.twitter.com/R4RMPPWbHg — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 8, 2024

DNA could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Following Assad’s abrupt departure and the fall of his regime, families and armed men roamed the palace’s grand halls. Some visitors paused to take photos against the intricate mosaiced walls, while others carried off furniture and other valuables.

In Damascus’ Umayyad Square, a symbol of the Assad regime, celebrations erupted as young men climbed onto abandoned tanks, waving flags and cheering.

The seizure of Damascus marks the end of Assad’s decades-long rule and a pivotal moment in Syria’s civil war.

However, the future remains uncertain as rebel forces consolidate control and Syrians reckon with the aftermath of years of conflict.