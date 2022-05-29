Swiggy, Zomato delivery boy bags job as software engineer, story goes viral

LinkedIn(Shaik Abdul Sathar)

There is a common saying that success comes to those who work for it. Andhra Pradesh’s Shaik Abdul Sathar has proven it right. The young man’s determination and willpower has led him to become an IT engineer in Bengaluru after years of toiling as a delivery boy for food delivery apps - Zomato and Swiggy.

The success story of Sathar, which was first shared by the man himself, has stormed the internet. Netizens are showering praises upon the young man who initially worked as a delivery agent for firms like Zomato, Swiggy and Ola, only to provide financial support to his family.

Sharing his professional journey on LinkedIn, Sathar wrote, “Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido, Zomato...I was everywhere since my final year of college”.

Sathar enrolled himself in a coding course upon the advice of a friend. At that time, he used to go work as a delivery boy from 6 pm to 12 am and invested the day to upskill himself.

Spilling further details about his family background and career vision, Sathar wrote, “I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I can. Because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by. I was very shy initially, but being a delivery boy I learned many things”.

Sathar attributes his communication skills to his job as a delivery agent.

After improving his practical skills, Sathar built a web application and worked around some other projects. Soon he started applying for jobs in companies.

Next, the young man built coding skills at NxtWave and managed to crack the interview at Probe Information Services Pvt Ltd (Probe42) where he was placed as a software engineer.

After years of hard work, Sathar is proudly able to clear his parents’ debt with the help of few months’ salaries.

As per Sathar’s LinkedIn data, he is skilled at JavaScript, Python, SQL and Node.js ad is currently learning full-stack development.