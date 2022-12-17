Swiggy user from Bengaluru orders groceries worth more than Rs 16 lakh in a year

Representational image

Food delivery platform Swiggy has released the seventh edition of its annual trend report "HOW INDIA SWIGGY'D 2022", which has full details of what people ordered the most this year. Along with this, some such records are also included in this detail, which were called under the order of 75 thousand rupees in a single bill of food items during Diwali.

This report of Swiggy showed that like the last six years, this year also people ate Biryani fiercely and this dish dominated the orders made throughout the year. In 2022, 137 biryani orders were placed per minute on Swiggy. Classic Masala Dosa came second, while Chicken Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala and Butter Naan also featured in the list of top-ordered dishes on Swiggy.

A customer from Bangalore created a unique record during Diwali by placing an order worth ₹ 75,378, while another customer from the same city placed an order of groceries and essentials worth Rs 16.6 lakh on Swiggy's Instamart. Meanwhile, a man from Pune spent Rs 71,229 to feed burgers and fries to his entire team.

Among snacks, Indians craved samosas, popcorn, french fries, garlic breadsticks, hot wings and tacos the most. The top 10 ordered sweets included Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Choco Lava Cake, Rasgulla and Chocochips ice cream.

The report suggested that Indians took more care of health and prioritized hygiene this year, as more than 5 million kg of organic fruits and vegetables were ordered. Most of these orders came from Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. Exotic fruits like pomelo, wood lav, berries and dragon fruit also attracted attention as customers bought more than 17 lakh kg of these fruits.

Chicken remained on top in non-veg

People like to eat chicken the most in non-vegetarian food, because orders for 29.86 lakh chicken were placed all over India. At the same time, meat was also included in the choice of the people and Bangalore Mumbai, Delhi / NCR, Pune, Coimbatore and Kolkata were prominent in its delivery category. Meat and chicken were also ordered together. It has also been found in the report that even in 2022, people were cautious about crime and most of the orders were given during the day, night orders were less than the day.