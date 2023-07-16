Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

HomeViral

Viral

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Swiggy Geniedelivery partner fleas with user's Rs 82,999 worth Apply watch.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

A shocking case has come to light where a Swiggy's Genie delivery partner stole a user's Apple Watch Ultra. A friend of a Swiggy user took to Twitter to share that the user, based in Bengaluru, left his Rs 82,999 Apple Watch Ultra at his friend's place accidentally. 

They decided to opt for the Swiggy Genie service that handles delivery tasks beyond food. On booking, the delivery person arrived at the pick-up location and collected the bag with the watch. 

He then seemingly set off for the delivery destination. But the service partner abruptly cancelled the order midway and blocked all communication channels and vanished with the Apple Watch, the friend told India Today. 

The Swiggy user took to Twitter to share the experience and wrote, "What a rollercoaster night! Worst experience of @SwiggyGenie. Friend forgot his Apple Watch ultra, he sent genie, genie collects the bag, cancels the order, blocks both of us, and we chase the guy at 2 AM with a Rapido guy helping us. All while @Swiggy AI tells us to email."

The Swiggy user tracked down the location of the delivery man by the location tracking feature on an iPhone. The two tracked the delivery partner and spotted the partner at a Swiggy warehouse.

