Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor slams 'hustle culture' in India, says, 'no need to work till...'

Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor recently sparked a debate about hustle culture after rejecting the idea of working overtime as unnecessary. Speaking at an event organised, Kapoor questioned the need to "burn midnight oil" at the office, suggesting people should instead focus on their personal lives.

"Why are you burning the midnight oil? Who asked you to? Go home, spend time with your family, dog, wife, or girlfriend—do something," Kapoor said.

His comments, which have gone viral on social media, were praised by netizens for offering a "normal" perspective on work-life balance.

Kapoor emphasised that being "crazy" for work is not essential for success. While he acknowledged that hard work is necessary, he stressed that it should not come at the expense of personal well-being.

His remarks come amid growing concerns about toxic work culture, particularly after the recent death of a young chartered accountant at EY Pune, which has reignited discussions about the pressures of overwork.

Social media users have responded positively to Kapoor’s take, with many praising him for his sensible approach.

One user commented, “Finally, someone spoke like a normal person.”

Kapoor’s statement contrasts sharply with calls from other Indian business leaders, such as Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who have encouraged employees to work overtime to excel.