Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Swiggy agent books Dunzo to deliver customer’s order in THIS city

The incident happened when a man placed an order at a CCD outlet for coffee through Swiggy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Swiggy agent books Dunzo to deliver customer’s order in THIS city
File photo

A Swiggy agent who was 'too lazy' to deliver an order, booked a Dunzo ride to deliver a customer’s food in Bengaluru.

The incident happened when a man placed an order at a CCD outlet for coffee through Swiggy. A Twitter user named Omkar Joshi on Wednesday (May 4) shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a friend, who recently ordered coffee through the food delivery platform Swiggy.

READ | Zomato CEO to donate Rs 700 crore for education of delivery partners' children

“I ordered a coffee on Swiggy from CCD,” his friend told him. “The delivery guy picked it up but was too lazy to come deliver it here,” the friend added.

“[He] was too lazy to come deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me,” Joshi’s friend told him. “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5 star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five-star rating).”

 

After it went viral, Dunzo also commented on the viral tweet, saying, “Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together in Peak Bengaluru metaverse of madness.”

 

‘Bichoo gang’ and ‘Eagle gang’ refer to the rival groups portrayed in Shahrukh khan-starrer 'Josh' movie (2000).   

Since being shared, the chat has garnered over 6,000 likes and a ton of amused comments.

However, some users questioned the viral chat and demanded the user to surface “proof."

 

 

 

READ | Watch: Bride enters wedding venue dancing to popular Bollywood songs, groom's reaction wins hearts

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.