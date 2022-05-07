Swiggy agent books Dunzo to deliver customer’s order in THIS city

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

A Swiggy agent who was 'too lazy' to deliver an order, booked a Dunzo ride to deliver a customer’s food in Bengaluru.

The incident happened when a man placed an order at a CCD outlet for coffee through Swiggy. A Twitter user named Omkar Joshi on Wednesday (May 4) shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a friend, who recently ordered coffee through the food delivery platform Swiggy.

“I ordered a coffee on Swiggy from CCD,” his friend told him. “The delivery guy picked it up but was too lazy to come deliver it here,” the friend added.

“[He] was too lazy to come deliver it here so he Dunzo-ed it to me,” Joshi’s friend told him. “And I get a call from him saying ‘Bheiya maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5 star rating de dena’ (I have sent your order through Dunzo. Please give me a five-star rating).”

Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh — Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022

After it went viral, Dunzo also commented on the viral tweet, saying, “Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together in Peak Bengaluru metaverse of madness.”

In the @peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together.

Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare What say @swiggy_in — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) May 5, 2022

‘Bichoo gang’ and ‘Eagle gang’ refer to the rival groups portrayed in Shahrukh khan-starrer 'Josh' movie (2000).

Since being shared, the chat has garnered over 6,000 likes and a ton of amused comments.

However, some users questioned the viral chat and demanded the user to surface “proof."

He got the game — Gaurav Sachdeva (@grvsachdeva) May 5, 2022

Proof or it never happened — purrpleboi (@purrpleboi) May 5, 2022

@peakbengaluru moment: Got my Zomato order via Dunzo — Angad Singh (@thisisAngad) April 13, 2022

