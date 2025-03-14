Speaking to ANI, the shop manager, Shivakant Chaturvedi explained the reasons behind the price. He stated that the Golden Gujiya has a layer of 24-carat-gold and special dry fruit filling which makes it special.

As Holi celebrations begin in the country, a sweets shop in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has come up with the unique idea of the 'Golden Gujiya'.Amid the skyrocketing sweet prices during this festive season, this shop has come up with exclusive sweet, priced at Rs 50,000 per kilogram while it costs Rs 1300 per piece. The price of the sweet has left people in awe.

Speaking to ANI, the shop manager, Shivakant Chaturvedi explained the reasons behind the price. He stated that the Golden Gujiya has a layer of 24-carat-gold and special dry fruit filling which makes it special.

"Our 'Golden Gujiya' has a layering of 24-carat gold. The stuffing has special dry fruits. 24-carat gold and silver are also eaten. This 'guj]iya' costs Rs 50,000 per kg and Rs 1300 per piece," he said.

Traditional Gujiyas are sweet dumplings typically filled with khoya, nuts, and dried fruits. What sets this version apart is the generous use of edible gold leaf, which gives it a distinctive golden hue.

Meanwhile, a sweet shop in Lucknow made a world record and entered its name in the India Book of Records by preparing India's largest Gujiya of 25 inches, weighing 6 kilograms.

Soon after the video was shared online, it quickly went viral. Social media users could not hold themselves from expressing their excitement.

One user joked, "Gujiya bhi gold ke bhav mein milne lagi hai." Another user asked, "Is it something to eat or to keep as a decoration in a cupboard locker?"Meanwhile, someone else humorously commented, "How many gujiyas can be made from one kidney?"

The Executor, India Book of Record, Pramil Dwivedi stated that this gujiya had broken all the records."

This gujiya breaks all the records. When the owner claims so, we searched and found that such gujiya was never prepared earlier..." Dwivedi told ANI.

The preparations for Holi is in full swing all over the country with people started preparing for Holika Dahan today. With just a day left for the festival of colours, people from all over the nation have flocked to the markets to grab the colours and pichkaris.Homes are being decked up with vibrant decorations, and sweets like gujiyas are being prepared in kitchens across the country. People are stocking up on their festive essentials.