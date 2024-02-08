Twitter
Sweet 116: Second oldest woman celebrates birthday, unveils secret to happy life: 'red wine'

Residents of Willits, California, joined forces to celebrate Edie Ceccarelli's 116th birthday with a heartwarming parade, despite a winter storm.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

In the picturesque town of Willits, nestled in the northern reaches of California, an annual event has evolved into a heartwarming celebration for the oldest person in the United States, Edie Ceccarelli. On her 116th birthday, despite the challenges posed by a winter storm that closed highways and scattered fallen trees, the town rallied together to honor this remarkable centenarian.

Edie, known for throwing extravagant birthday parties in local event halls or senior centers, saw the town taking charge of the festivities in recent years. The 116th celebration, a parade in her honor, showcased the resilience of a community determined to make the day special despite a winter storm. Local officials presented Edie with a proclamation honoring her long and well-lived life as she braved the chilly weather to wave at the parade passing by.

The procession began with the local dog walker leading, accompanied by a spirited group of dogs. Following closely were the fire brigade, the garbage truck, and a convoy of cars adorned with festive streamers and balloons. A trio of local musicians, donning mustaches, serenaded Edie with guitars, while children from the community delivered flowers and handmade cards, adding an extra layer of warmth to the celebration.

Edie, now a supercentenarian, holds the distinction of being the second-oldest person in the world. Born Edith Recagno on February 5, 1908, amidst the towering redwoods of Willits, she witnessed the advent of the Model T by Henry Ford. Raised in a lumber town, she married, raised a daughter, and outlived all her immediate family.

Despite facing the challenges of dementia and the passing of loved ones, Edie's spirit remains resilient. In 2012, at the age of 104, she sought a dance partner through a letter in the local paper, expressing her desire to keep dancing. Having outlived her spouses, Edie now resides in Willits' Holy Spirit Residential Care Home.

As friends and family gather to celebrate Edie's remarkable life, the question of her longevity lingers. Edie, with her characteristic humor, attributes it to "two fingers of red wine" and minding her own business—a simple yet profound recipe for a life well-lived that continues to inspire and captivate the hearts of the Willits community.

