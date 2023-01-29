Search icon
Swedish woman travels to India to marry her Facebook friend in UP, pictures go viral

The woman, however, said that this was not the first time she was visiting India as she had come here before also.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

There is a saying that love knows no boundaries. And this seems to be true as a woman from Sweden travelled to India to marry a man. The woman, Christen Liebert, tied the knot with Pawan Kumar as per Hindu customs at a school on Friday, ANI reported. 

Pawan is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. Christen, who covered a distance of nearly 6,000 km to marry the love of her life, had met Pawan on Facebook.

Photos of the adorable couple's wedding have caught the attention of netizens shared. Reports suggest Christen and Pawan first started talking on Facebook in 2012. Pawan is a B. Tech graduate and works as an engineer at a firm.

Christen said that this was not the first time she was visiting India as she had come here before also. "I have been to India before, I love India and I am very happy about this marriage," Christen said.

