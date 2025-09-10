Swedish health minister fainting on her first day in office caught live on camera, reason is..., video goes viral

Lann fainted during her first press conference just hours into her appointment, which was caught live on TV. The viral video showed Ms Busch immediately rushing to Ms Lann's side and rolling her over as other officials and journalists crowded around to help.

Sweden's newly appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, 48, collapsed on stage during a press conference just hours after taking office. The incident occurred while she was standing alongside Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and party leader Ebba Busch, answering journalists' questions. Video footage shows Lann suddenly leaning forward, toppling over a lectern, and hitting the floor.

What happened?



Lann fainted during her first press conference just hours into her role on September 9. She collapsed and toppled the podium in front of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other officials. After being assisted and placed in the recovery position, Lann regained composure and attributed the incident to a drop in blood sugar levels. "This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop," she told reporters, as per SVT. She appeared to recover without serious injury and later exited the room. It has not been reported whether she received formal medical attention. The press conference ended after the episode, with the Q&A session being cancelled.



The moment was caught live on TV and is now going viral on social media. The video showed Ms Busch immediately rushing to Ms Lann's side and rolling her over as other officials and journalists crowded around to help.



Watch viral video:

Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann has collapsed during a press conference. No known condition as of yet. pic.twitter.com/SNIVANYlCX — Trending Now ON X (@TrendingNowVidz) September 9, 2025

Who is Elisabet Lann?



Lann, a long-time member of the Christian Democrats, has been appointed Health Minister following the resignation of her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson. Ms Johansson held the role for three years and first began her career with the Swedish Christian Democratic Party in 1986. She previously held the position of a municipal councillor in Gothenburg beginning in 2019. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a master's degree in peace and development studies and political science. She has also served as deputy director of the Cabinet Office and took part in the Health Care Responsibility Inquiry.