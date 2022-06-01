SwedenGate sparks meme fest on Twitter, here's the story behind the viral hashtag

Photo: Twitter/ @reset_by_peer

A massive controversy stemming out of a Reddit post has kicked up a Twitter storm. It is about a supposed custom in the European country Sweden where people do not give their guests food to eat. The strange cultural mannerism was highlighted by one Reddit user, and has since become the stuff of memes, sharing of personal experiences and hilarious trolling.

So how did it all start? A netizen answered a question about “the weirdest thing you had to do at someone else's house because of their culture/religion”. The answer that has since been removed elaborated that the person went to a Swedish friend’s house as a kid and when dinner was served, they were left behind to wait as the family finished their food.

“And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate..."

Not here to judge but I don’t understand this. How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend? pic.twitter.com/bFEgoLiuDB — Seeker (@SamQari) May 26, 2022

While that post is no longer available, the hashtag #swedengate has trended nonstop. Users from a number of different cultures were unhappy with this knowledge, considering the gesture rather offensive for a guest.

On the other side, people are also defending the customs, giving reasons behind the rather unique Swedish hospitality. Soon, the slugfest combined many more issues and what has ensued is a Twitter storm.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses on the hashtag, from all the sides.

Dutch folks seeing #Swedengate on day 2 and hoping the world doesn’t rediscover the whole Christmas blackface “tradition” pic.twitter.com/DBX2oiuTAV — Jan Maarten (@worldsayer) May 30, 2022

they probably have a friend sitting somewhere in the house waiting for the family to finish lunch #Swedengate pic.twitter.com/ZchranJCVL — (@alinaction_) May 31, 2022

Gotta stay prepped if you’re gonna hang out with your Swedish friends. #Swedengate pic.twitter.com/f0ynuKmTTT — Lexie Duck (@duck_lindsay) June 1, 2022

Sweden colonized Finland for 600 years and the finnish children are still forced to learn their language in school.#Swedengate #Colonialism #Imperialism pic.twitter.com/gNZ4oZxuXg — Heikki Ketola (@HeikkiUutiset) June 1, 2022

Americans on their way to hate on a whole country they have never been to. #Swedengate pic.twitter.com/mecfloBUhP — why (@skaiwhynot) May 31, 2022

