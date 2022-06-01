Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

#SwedenGate sparks meme fest on Twitter, here's the story behind the viral hashtag

Sweden Gate: The hashtag has become the stuff of memes and hilarious trolling, taking Twitter by storm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

#SwedenGate sparks meme fest on Twitter, here's the story behind the viral hashtag
Photo: Twitter/ @reset_by_peer

A massive controversy stemming out of a Reddit post has kicked up a Twitter storm. It is about a supposed custom in the European country Sweden where people do not give their guests food to eat. The strange cultural mannerism was highlighted by one Reddit user, and has since become the stuff of memes, sharing of personal experiences and hilarious trolling.

So how did it all start? A netizen answered a question about “the weirdest thing you had to do at someone else's house because of their culture/religion”. The answer that has since been removed elaborated that the person went to a Swedish friend’s house as a kid and when dinner was served, they were left behind to wait as the family finished their food.

“And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate..."

 

 

While that post is no longer available, the hashtag #swedengate has trended nonstop. Users from a number of different cultures were unhappy with this knowledge, considering the gesture rather offensive for a guest.

On the other side, people are also defending the customs, giving reasons behind the rather unique Swedish hospitality. Soon, the slugfest combined many more issues and what has ensued is a Twitter storm.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses on the hashtag, from all the sides.

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ | 'Real-life Snow White': Lady interacts with birds in viral video, netizens left mesmerised

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.