'Resist hate, standup for India': Actor Swara Bhaskar joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Swara Bhaskar shares photo of Bharat jodo yatra | Photo: Facebook/ Swara Bhaskar

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday (December 1). Bhaskar has shared a photo with the Congress leader.

In the photo, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Swara Bhaskar are seen walking side by side with big smiles. Swara Bhaskar seems to be overwhelmed by the love and support that people are showering on Rahul Gandhi.

Bhaskar shared a photo where she is handing Rahul Gandhi a bunch of red roses that a young man was trying to pass to the congress leader but was unable to reach him.

The actress shared the photo, with the caption, "Only passing Rahul Gandhi a bouquet a young man in the surging crowd brought & was desperately trying to get across to RG. You gotta be here to feel the energy and the love. Seriously, join Bharat Jodo yatra people. Resist hate. Stand up for our country! Here’s to love & unity !!"

A Tweet was shared from the official Twitter handle of the Congress on December 2. The Tweet reads, "Today famous actress Swara Bhaskar became a part of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The presence of every section of society has made this yatra successful."

Bharat Jodo Yatra is an ongoing mass movement started by congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The movement has now reached 150 days. The walk started on September 7.