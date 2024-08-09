Twitter
Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year

Viral

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, smoking, sold milk to earn money, he is now…

In his Facebook post, which has once again gone viral, Sushil Kumar revealed that he was cheated by a lot of people after he succeeded in winning Rs 5 crore on Amitabh Bachchan’s show.

Latest News

Tanweer Azam

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, smoking, sold milk to earn money, he is now…
As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is preparing to return to TV once again with Kaun Banega Crorepati on August 12, 2024, Sony TV has already started sharing promos from the upcoming show. Days before the news season of KBC goes on air, let’s talk about the tragic life story of Sushil Kumar, the winner of KBC 5. It may be recalled that Sushil Kumar, who is from Bihar, had won Rs 5 crore in 2011. Sushil Kumar however failed to keep his money safe and lost his hard-earned fortune and went bankrupt within a few months. Sushil Kumar took to Facebook in 2020 and revealed his tragic story.

In his Facebook post, which has once again gone viral, Sushil Kumar revealed that he was cheated by a lot of people after he succeeded in winning Rs 5 crore on Amitabh Bachchan’s show. In the same post, Sushil Kumar mentioned that after winning the money he started doing some charity works and was fooled by people around him.

“After KBC, I became a philanthropist, who was addicted to 'secret donations' and would attend about 50 thousand events in a month. Due to this, a lot of times, people cheated on me, which I got to know only later after the donations were made. Due to this, my relationship with my wife was slowly worsening. She would often said that I don't know how to differentiate between the right and wrong people and that I wasn't concerned about the future. We would often fight over this,” Sushil Kumar wrote.

Sushil added that people who were once interested in getting photographed with him stopped calling him once the news about his bankruptcy came out in open. “And now, how did I become bankrupt...? You will find the story a little 'filmy'. While I was strolling one day, a journalist from an English newspaper called me. While everything was going fine, suddenly he asked me something which left me irritated, so I randomly told him that all my money was exhausted and I had two cows and was surviving by selling milk and earning some money off it. And after that, all of you must be aware of the impact of that news. Soon after, all those who I was surrounded with, cornered themselves. I wasn't invited to events and that's when I got some time to think about what should I do next,” he wrote.

Sushil further stated back then that how he felt “Due to the nature of my business, I came in contact with a few boys studying media in Jamia Millia, those studying at IIMC, their seniors and also a few others who were studying research in JNU. I also got introduced to some theatre artists. However, when these students and artists would talk about a subject, I would feel intimidated and realised that I didn't know much about other topics or subjects. Slowly, I got addicted to alcohol and smoking, in addition to other addictions. whenever I stayed in Delhi for a week, I indulged in drinking and smoking with seven different groups. I found their talks attractive. In their company, I started taking media very lightly,” he said.

Sushil Kumar is currently working as a teacher. He had gone to Mumbai to try his luck in acting but he failed to find any success.

 

