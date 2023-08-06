Headlines

Pakistan: 15 killed, several injured in train derailment in Karachi

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

HomeViral

Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Social media platforms have become the stage for his captivating performances, where he skillfully recreates Sushant's expressions and mannerisms, invoking nostalgia among fans who fondly remember the actor's roles in films such as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic, 'Kedarnath,' 'Kai Po Che,' .

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The tragic passing of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left a deep void in the hearts of his fans worldwide. However, an unexpected phenomenon emerged on social media, captivating the internet and garnering immense attention - a doppelgänger who bore an uncanny resemblance to the late actor.

Meet Donim Aryaan, the man whose striking resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput has taken the digital realm by storm. His videos, where he masterfully reimagined scenes and songs associated with the late actor, have amassed a massive following, drawing fans who long for the presence of their beloved star once more.

Social media platforms have become the stage for his captivating performances, where he skillfully recreates Sushant's expressions and mannerisms, invoking nostalgia among fans who fondly remember the actor's roles in films such as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic, 'Kedarnath,' 'Kai Po Che,' 'Chhichhore,' and more.

Watch a few clips here:

The doppelgänger's videos have received an outpouring of admiration from countless fans, with comments pouring in to express their awe and appreciation. Many netizens find solace in witnessing their cherished star's essence living on through this virtual tribute, preserving Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy for future generations to cherish.

Amidst the diverse audience, one fan encapsulated the sentiment shared by many, leaving a heartfelt comment, "Hi, I am your big fan because Sushant Singh Rajput was my favorite actor." This simple expression of admiration reflects the profound impact that Sushant's life and artistry had on people, transcending borders and forging connections through this extraordinary resemblance.

Death of SSR
Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left his fans, friends, and family in profound grief. The loss of such a talented and promising actor was deeply felt by millions of people worldwide, who continue to remember him fondly for his exceptional performances and contributions to the world of cinema.

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Breastfeeding Week: 5 healthy eating habits for mothers who are lactating

Gyanvapi mosque: ASI to perform survey of premises today; Muslim body moves Supreme Court against HC verdict

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: CA Foundation June result likely on THIS day, check direct link

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

Kala Lumyo, the Tamilians of Moreh in Manipur facing threat amid violence in state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE