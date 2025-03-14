As the colourful festival of Holi coincides with Jumma Namaz this year, an old ad by detergent company Surf Excel is making rounds online, delighting netizens. Shared on Instagram, the ad features a little Hindu girl and a Muslim boy.

As the colourful festival of Holi coincides with Jumma Namaz this year, an old ad by detergent company Surf Excel is making rounds online, delighting netizens. Shared on Instagram, the ad features a little Hindu girl and a Muslim boy.

The girl, dressed in white, rides her bicycle through streets and challenges her neighbours to pour Holi colours on her. As they are finished with splashing colours on her, she calls her Muslim friend, affirming, "Bahar aa jaa! Sab khatam ho gaya" (Come outside! All colours are finished).

Next, the girl offers him a lift to the mosque where he goes in to offer Namaz, hilariously saing, "Baad mein rang padega" (They'll pour colours on you later).

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"The India I'm proud of", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Idk which india yall live in .... I live in this india", dropping a heart emoji.

A third joined, "Cute".