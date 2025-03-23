A clip from last year's IPL is going viral on the internet where KKR's Rinku Singh had a dream come true moment when his team won the IPL 2024 title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign in style, defeating reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the opening game at Eden Gardens on Saturday. KKR managed to post a total of just 174, which RCB chased down in just 16.2 overs.

Meanwhile, a clip from last year's IPL is going viral on the internet where KKR's Rinku Singh had a dream come true moment when his team won the IPL 2024 title. After defeating SRH by 8 wickets in the final, Rinku expressed his happiness with former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina during a post-match interview.

Rinku, who has been associated with KKR since the 2018 season, had a phenomenal run in IPL 2024, finishing as the leading run scorer for the franchise and winning multiple matches single-handedly. When asked about how he was dealing with the popularity, Rinku gave a modest response, which prompted Raina to tease him.

Raina asked Rinku, "Aur abhi itne message jo bahar se aa rahe hai usko kaise control kar rahe ho? Too much attractions coming from outside." Rinku replied, "Nahi mai jyada dhyaan nahi deta matlab."

Later in the video, Raina is seen praising Rinku Singh's improved English skills in a light-hearted and playful manner. After that Raina bursts into hilarious laughter and said, "Ofhoo," in a teasing manner.The banter between the two players has left fans in stitches.

This old interview of Rinku Singh was shared by the page "Plato India" and since being shared it has gained over 16,000 views and several comments.

The video's resurgence comes at a time when the new IPL season has just begun, and fans are eager to share memorable moments from previous seasons.