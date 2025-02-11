In the now-viral video, students can be seen poking out of their cars’ sunroofs, playing loud music, and even allegedly holding toy guns while violating traffic rules. The rally led to concerns of a possible dispute.

A video featuring school students parading nearly 30 luxury cars through the streets of Surat has gone viral, prompting the city's traffic police to take action against the car owners involved.

The viral video, reportedly filmed in Surat's Jahangirpura area, showcases students in school uniforms creating a reel with high-end luxury vehicles, including BMWs and Mercedes.

The students used both ground-level cameras and drones to capture aerial shots. Soon after the video went viral, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anita Vanani, launched probe.

Police held a press conference, revealing that the convoy of luxury cars was shot near a school.

"We have begun summoning the car owners to Jahangirpura Police Station as part of our investigation. Once the inquiry is completed, we will take legal action against those who supplied these vehicles to the students,” said Vanani.

Vanani raised her concerns regarding the increasing trend of students creating such videos for social media, emphasising that it not only jeopardizes their own safety but also poses dangers to others on the road.

“The matter is serious, and anyone found violating traffic laws or endangering public safety in connection with this video will face strict legal consequences,” Vanani added. The police are actively pursuing their investigation to identify all individuals involved.

Meanwhile, according to the school authorities, this rally was not organised by them. Parents and students brought cars without any approval and participated in the rally. The school had only sent a bus, but no one used it. They did not allow the convoy to enter the campus.