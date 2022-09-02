Search icon
Stunt gone wrong: Surat man accidentally sets himself on fire himself during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

In the viral footage, a man is seen recording the man as he attempts the unsuccessful stunt in front of a crowd.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

A man accidentally set himself on fire in Surat, Gujarat, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The incident happened on Wednesday in the Parvat Patiya neighbourhood of Surat. On social media, a video of the event has gained a lot of attention.

 

 

According to reports, the man was attempting a dangerous trick in which he had to breathe fire from his lips using flammable material. In the viral footage, a man is seen recording the man as he attempts the unsuccessful stunt in front of a crowd. He accidentally sets himself on fire when he spits out the combustible material he put into his mouth.

A second man, who was standing next to him during the stunt, quickly stepped in to save him. Others assisted him in swiftly removing his t-shirt, which was set on fire during the act. The user "oursuratcity" posted the video on Twitter.

