In a sweet gesture, a jeweller from Surat has crafted a stunning portrait of the late Ratan Tata that is winning hearts online.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday (October 9) at the age of 86. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in a critical condition, where he breathed his last. Known for his significant contribution to India's industrial landscape, Ratan Tata’s demise has left the nation in deep sorrow. Tata's passing has created a deep emptiness, and social media is filled with tributes as people grieve the loss of one of the nation’s most beloved figures.

According to a LiveMint report, the portrait was made using 11000 diamonds, highlighting Tata's image as a worthy tribute to a man who dedicated his life to the welfare of people and the environment.

A video of this stunning portrait was also shared on Instagram by Instant Bollywood, which has gained over five million views.

Watch the viral video here:

Born in 1937, Ratan Tata was a prominent Indian industrialist and philanthropist who made significant contributions to the Tata Group and Tata Sons, serving as chairman from 1991 to 2012, and briefly as interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017. His leadership was instrumental in transforming the company into a global powerhouse.

In recognition of his efforts, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2008. He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, in 2000. Ratan Tata's legacy is marked by his commitment to societal betterment and corporate excellence.

